CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $155.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.11.
CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $124.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -162.25 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.32.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
