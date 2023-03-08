CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

CSG Systems International Trading Up 1.0 %

CSG Systems International stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.87. The stock had a trading volume of 114,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $66.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.12.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 106,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Further Reading

