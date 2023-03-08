CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 89.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $602.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 172.37% and a negative return on equity of 5,105.50%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.