CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 172.37% and a negative return on equity of 5,105.50%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.91. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $102,933.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CTI BioPharma news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,021 shares of company stock worth $1,783,243. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 39.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,598,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,405,000 after buying an additional 707,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after buying an additional 409,584 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 45.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,168,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after buying an additional 989,524 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 51.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 766,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CTIC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.