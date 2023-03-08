CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Issues Earnings Results

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 172.37% and a negative return on equity of 5,105.50%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.91. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $102,933.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CTI BioPharma news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,021 shares of company stock worth $1,783,243. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 39.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,598,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,405,000 after buying an additional 707,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after buying an additional 409,584 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 45.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,168,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after buying an additional 989,524 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 51.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 766,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTIC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

