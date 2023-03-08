CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 172.37% and a negative return on equity of 5,105.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

CTI BioPharma Stock Down 1.7 %

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $602.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTI BioPharma

In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $508,944.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at $176,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,021 shares of company stock worth $1,783,243. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 564.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 148,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTIC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

