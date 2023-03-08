CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 172.37% and a negative return on equity of 5,105.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.
CTI BioPharma Stock Down 1.7 %
CTI BioPharma stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $602.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62.
In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $508,944.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at $176,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,021 shares of company stock worth $1,783,243. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTIC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
