CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 172.37% and a negative return on equity of 5,105.50%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of CTIC opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTIC. StockNews.com downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $21,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after buying an additional 418,124 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 23,864 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

