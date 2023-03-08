CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $8.98 million and approximately $1.60 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00426212 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.98 or 0.28809153 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 55.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00315001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

