D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Short Interest Up 6.6% in February

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,740,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 12,890,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.3 %

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

DHI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.17. 1,918,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,117. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

