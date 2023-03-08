DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Equities researchers at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

BigCommerce Price Performance

Shares of BIGC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. 541,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,752. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $697.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $72,880.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $72,880.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $38,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 587,642 shares of company stock worth $5,870,472. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 351.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in BigCommerce by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

