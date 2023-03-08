Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) versus Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) and Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Bombardier shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $8.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bombardier pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bombardier pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Aviation Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A $53.82 3.14 Bombardier N/A N/A N/A $0.25 205.40

This table compares Dassault Aviation Société anonyme and Bombardier’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bombardier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme and Bombardier, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Aviation Société anonyme 0 5 3 0 2.38 Bombardier 0 2 6 0 2.75

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme presently has a consensus target price of $187.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.95%. Bombardier has a consensus target price of $70.13, indicating a potential upside of 38.66%. Given Bombardier’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bombardier is more favorable than Dassault Aviation Société anonyme.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Aviation Société anonyme and Bombardier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Aviation Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A Bombardier N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bombardier beats Dassault Aviation Société anonyme on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dassault Aviation Société anonyme

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories. Its models include: Global, Challenger, and Learjet aircraft. The Customer Services segment offers aircraft maintenance services as well as value added packages, including refurbishment and modification of business aircraft, component repair, and overhaul services. The company was founded on June 19, 1902 and is headquartered in Dorval, Canada.

