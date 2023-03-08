DataHighway (DHX) Price Hits $4.31 on Top Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for about $4.31 or 0.00019470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $138.52 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DataHighway

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,117,952 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.20827044 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,556,746.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

