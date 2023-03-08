DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DTEA stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.73.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

