Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $435.70

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $435.70 and last traded at $434.45, with a volume of 79169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $428.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.77.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $413.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.19.

Insider Activity

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total value of $375,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,864.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total transaction of $375,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,864.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $17,370,043. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 388,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,271,000 after buying an additional 155,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

