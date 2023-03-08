Decred (DCR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.15 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.14 or 0.00095258 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Decred has a market cap of $312.57 million and $1.15 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00205781 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00058879 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00051726 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004618 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000833 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,786,124 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

