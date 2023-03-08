DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0268 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 44.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $614,512.32 and approximately $8.99 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00205102 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00095103 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00060638 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00051672 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000838 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,905,163 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

