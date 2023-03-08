Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.93 and last traded at $31.99. Approximately 48,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 51,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $730.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

About Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

