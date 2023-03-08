Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Shares of Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 114279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is San Acacio Silver project located in Mexico.

