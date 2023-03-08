DeFiChain (DFI) Price Reaches $0.50 on Exchanges

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002282 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $256.71 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

