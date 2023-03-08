Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $31.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DK. Scotiabank raised Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. Delek US has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Delek US by 386.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Articles

