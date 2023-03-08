Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy Acquires 25,000 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 25,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,446,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,340,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 2,177,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,506. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $215.77 million, a PE ratio of 209.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24.
Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 400.40%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
About Franklin Street Properties
Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.