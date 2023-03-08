Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy Acquires 25,000 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 25,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,446,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,340,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 2,177,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,506. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $215.77 million, a PE ratio of 209.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 400.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,061,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

