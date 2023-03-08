DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 669.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,458 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,197,694,000 after acquiring an additional 477,563 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,229,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,068,000 after purchasing an additional 471,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,987,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $356,871,000 after buying an additional 905,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,404,000 after buying an additional 7,067,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRAY. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

