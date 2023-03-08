Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $182.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FANG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

FANG opened at $142.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 23.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

