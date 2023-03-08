DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Announces Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $146.79 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $146.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average of $117.55.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.21%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $81,691,000 after acquiring an additional 188,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,863 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $62,895,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 307,403 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.77.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.