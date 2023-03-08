DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of DKS opened at $146.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $146.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 45,750.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 173,823 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.77.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

