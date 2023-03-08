DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 11.1 %
Shares of DKS opened at $146.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $146.89.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 17.21%.
Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods
Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 45,750.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 173,823 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.77.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
Featured Articles
