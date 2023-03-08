DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Citigroup

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DKS. Argus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.77.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 11.1 %

NYSE DKS opened at $146.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

