Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stake Cut by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. cut its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,982 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $143,431,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 166.8% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,890,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,408,000 after buying an additional 2,432,334 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11,994.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,256,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,624,000 after buying an additional 2,237,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,237,000 after buying an additional 2,233,292 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,764,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.