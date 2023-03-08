Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Up 3.2%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.12. Approximately 15,108,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 87,598,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 328.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,656.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

