Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Down 4.2%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.44. 6,541,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 44,106,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 124.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,852,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

