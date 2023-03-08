Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading Down 4.2%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 6,541,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 44,106,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $6,013,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 5,306.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 725,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 711,759 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $2,852,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 262,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 165,056 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

