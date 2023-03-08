Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Up to $5.95

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $8.14. Diversey shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 27,445,248 shares traded.

DSEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.80 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Diversey by 3.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 28,101 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Diversey by 50.1% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 313,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 104,617 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Diversey during the third quarter worth approximately $925,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Diversey by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,525,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after buying an additional 177,255 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 19,023.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,020,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after buying an additional 3,004,574 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

