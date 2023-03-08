Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Up to $5.95

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $8.14. Diversey shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 27,445,248 shares traded.
DSEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.80 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.
