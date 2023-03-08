Dogecoin (DOGE) 1-Day Volume Hits $282.28 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.61 billion and $282.28 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0724 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00378650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015240 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000826 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000828 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017675 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

