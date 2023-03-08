Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Insider Ursula (Uschi) Schreiber Acquires 509 Shares

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Rating) insider Ursula (Uschi) Schreiber purchased 509 shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$49.00 ($32.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,941.00 ($16,738.93).
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s payout ratio is 87.10%.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.