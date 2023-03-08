Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Insider Ursula (Uschi) Schreiber Acquires 509 Shares

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Rating) insider Ursula (Uschi) Schreiber purchased 509 shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$49.00 ($32.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,941.00 ($16,738.93).

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s payout ratio is 87.10%.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

