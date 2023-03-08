Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

DOMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Domo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.18. Domo has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30.

Institutional Trading of Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Domo by 59.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,290,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after buying an additional 857,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 32.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,932,000 after acquiring an additional 783,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Domo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,203,000 after purchasing an additional 716,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Domo by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 548,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Domo by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after purchasing an additional 503,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

