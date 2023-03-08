Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.39–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $323.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.12 million. Domo also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.39)-$(0.27) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOMO. Cowen cut their target price on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of DOMO opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. Domo has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 60.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Domo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

