Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,500 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 898,800 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 222,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,793. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $42,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $42,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $905,251.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,285.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,192 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

