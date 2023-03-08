Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Update

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 821,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Dover by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Dover by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DOV traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.81. 926,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $162.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.62 and a 200-day moving average of $136.21.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dover will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

