Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Sells $3,339,375.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $3,339,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,467,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,828,500.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,597,750.00.

Dropbox stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Dropbox by 959.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Dropbox by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 29.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

