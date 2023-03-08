Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $398-$404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.20 million.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NAPA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. 397,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.88. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $108.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.09 million. Analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $185,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

