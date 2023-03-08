Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 10,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

ESTE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. 1,139,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

About Earthstone Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at $244,180,000. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,909,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,570,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 906,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

