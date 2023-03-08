Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $12.00.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
