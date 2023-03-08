Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVVGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVV. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the second quarter worth $104,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.