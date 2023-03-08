Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVV. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the second quarter worth $104,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

