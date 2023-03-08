Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Short Interest Update

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of EPC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,356. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

