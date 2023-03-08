Ediston Property Investment Company plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ediston Property Investment Price Performance

Shares of Ediston Property Investment stock opened at GBX 66.80 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 31.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. Ediston Property Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 58.60 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 82.80 ($1.00). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.53. The firm has a market cap of £141.17 million, a PE ratio of 666.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karyn Lamont acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($7,816.26). 7.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.96) price target on shares of Ediston Property Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

See Also

