Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Gap Down to $78.92

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.92, but opened at $77.14. Edwards Lifesciences shares last traded at $77.38, with a volume of 1,345,259 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,864 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

