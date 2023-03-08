Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Gap Down to $78.92

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.92, but opened at $77.14. Edwards Lifesciences shares last traded at $77.38, with a volume of 1,345,259 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01.
In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,864 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
