Efforce (WOZX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $454,887.59

Efforce (WOZX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Efforce has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Efforce has a market cap of $30.78 million and approximately $454,887.59 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Efforce Profile

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.

Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

Efforce Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

