eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Raised to $10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $10.02 on Monday. eHealth has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $276.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 5,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in eHealth by 1,573.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

