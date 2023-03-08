eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Raised to $10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.20% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.
Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $10.02 on Monday. eHealth has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $276.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
