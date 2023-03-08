Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Trading 4.8% Higher

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $176.69 and last traded at $176.58. 11,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 37,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.54.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.30.
Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.
