Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Trading 4.8% Higher

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $176.69 and last traded at $176.58. 11,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 37,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 2,985.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

