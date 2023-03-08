Electroneum Market Cap Hits $40.71 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $40.71 million and $37,501.47 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004471 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000929 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011537 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,940,963,460 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

