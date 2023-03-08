Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE:EFN traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.46. 184,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,881. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$10.99 and a 12-month high of C$20.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.75.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

