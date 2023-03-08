Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ELEEF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:ELEEF traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $14.77.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

