Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 801,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,031,000 after buying an additional 82,544 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 79,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.84. 3,493,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,783. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

